Stanford meets Vandy in Diamond Head Classic

Stanford (8-4) vs. Vanderbilt (8-4)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and Vanderbilt will go at it in a Diamond Head Classic battle. Vanderbilt earned a 69-67 win over Brigham Young in its most recent game, while Stanford emerged with a 79-76 win against Liberty in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 18.1 points while Jordan Wright has put up 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Cardinal, Harrison Ingram has averaged 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while Jaiden Delaire has put up 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.INTRIGUING INGRAM: Ingram has connected on 31 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinal have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has 32 assists on 77 field goals (41.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Stanford has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vanderbilt defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. The Stanford offense has turned the ball over on 22.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 336th among Division I teams).

