Stephen F. Austin 63, Liberty 51

LIBERTY (5-4)
Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Rode 0-8 0-0 0, McGhee 8-15 2-2 22, Venzant 3-6 0-0 6, McDowell 3-12 0-0 8, Peebles 1-7 2-2 5, Preston 1-6 1-2 3, Abii 1-1 0-0 3, Warfield 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 5-6 51.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (8-2)
Kensmil 4-10 6-10 14, Solomon 3-7 0-1 6, Hawkins 3-9 2-4 10, Kachelries 5-11 1-1 14, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Jossell 2-4 3-4 9, Jackson-Posey 1-3 0-1 3, Hall 1-3 2-2 4, Antwi-Boasiako 1-1 1-1 3, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Aku 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 15-24 63.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 8-36 (McGhee 4-9, McDowell 2-10, Abii 1-1, Peebles 1-5, Robinson 0-1, Warfield 0-1, Venzant 0-2, Rode 0-7), Stephen F. Austin 8-15 (Kachelries 3-4, Hawkins 2-4, Jossell 2-4, Jackson-Posey 1-2, Willis 0-1). Rebounds_Liberty 33 (Venzant 11), Stephen F. Austin 35 (Kensmil 9). Assists_Liberty 9 (McGhee 4), Stephen F. Austin 12 (Kachelries 6). Total Fouls_Liberty 21, Stephen F. Austin 11.
