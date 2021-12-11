On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stephens scores 28 to lift VMI past Gardner-Webb 64-61

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 3:48 pm
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had a season-high 28 points, including the game-winning layup with 11 seconds left, plus 16 rebounds as VMI narrowly beat Gardner-Webb 64-61 on Saturday.

Stephens scored and then Jordan Sears missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left. Sean Conway grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made two free throws with two seconds left. D’maurian Williams missed at the buzzer.

Conway had 12 points for VMI (7-4), which won its fourth straight game. Kamdyn Curfman added 10 points. Tanner Mans had six rebounds.

Lance Terry had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-6). Williams added 15 points. Anthony Selden had 10 points. Ludovic Dufeal had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 4 points.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding