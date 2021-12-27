Stevenson, S. Carolina host SC St.

South Carolina State (7-8) vs. South Carolina (9-3)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Antonio TJ Madlock and South Carolina State will take on Erik Stevenson and South Carolina. The freshman Madlock is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Stevenson, a senior, is averaging 7.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Stevenson has averaged 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Gamecocks. Devin Carter has paired with Stevenson and is maintaining an average of 8.9 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Madlock, who is averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTONIO TJ: Madlock has connected on 23.1 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: South Carolina has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 84.1 points while giving up 64.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gamecocks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. South Carolina has an assist on 51 of 104 field goals (49 percent) over its previous three outings while South Carolina State has assists on 41 of 85 field goals (48.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State is ranked second in Division I with an average of 76.3 possessions per game. The uptempo Bulldogs have raised that total to 78.5 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.