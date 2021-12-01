Stony Brook 80, American U. 57

AMERICAN U. (2-6)
O’Neil 1-6 1-2 4, Rogers 4-9 0-0 8, Beckton 5-11 2-2 13, Donadio 2-4 0-0 4, Smalls 4-13 0-0 8, Stephens 2-6 0-0 6, Knotek 2-4 0-0 5, Ball 2-4 0-0 4, Bragg 1-7 1-2 3, Alexander 1-3 0-0 2, Delaney 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 4-6 57.
STONY BROOK (3-3)
Policelli 1-7 0-0 3, Sayles 5-8 2-5 12, Greene 2-6 8-9 13, A.Roberts 7-14 3-3 19, Rodriguez 1-7 0-0 3, Jenkins 7-11 0-0 16, Stephenson-Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Habwe 3-3 0-0 8, Christie 0-1 1-2 1, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, K.Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Pr.Shumpert 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-61 14-19 80.
Halftime_Stony Brook 45-25. 3-Point Goals_American U. 5-19 (Stephens 2-5, Knotek 1-3, O’Neil 1-3, Beckton 1-5, Rogers 0-1, Smalls 0-2), Stony Brook 10-27 (Habwe 2-2, Jenkins 2-4, A.Roberts 2-5, Pr.Shumpert 1-1, Greene 1-3, Rodriguez 1-4, Policelli 1-6, Sayles 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-1). Rebounds_American U. 36 (O’Neil 8), Stony Brook 36 (A.Roberts 10). Assists_American U. 12 (Rogers 4), Stony Brook 13 (A.Roberts 5). Total Fouls_American U. 14, Stony Brook 6. A_1,875 (4,160).
