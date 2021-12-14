Stony Brook 87, CCSU 67

CCSU (2-8)

Brown 5-6 2-4 13, Krishnan 2-6 0-0 5, Newkirk 2-5 0-0 5, Scantlebury 7-16 2-3 17, Snoddy 1-4 0-0 2, McLaughlin 5-7 1-1 13, Mitchell 5-11 0-0 12, Ayangma 0-1 0-2 0, Ostrowsky 0-2 0-0 0, Sweatman 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 5-10 67.

STONY BROOK (6-4)

Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 6-10 2-3 14, Jenkins 7-14 2-2 21, A.Roberts 7-14 0-1 19, Stephenson-Moore 6-8 0-0 14, Policelli 2-2 0-0 5, Rodriguez 5-11 0-0 11, Habwe 1-2 1-1 3, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, K.Roberts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 5-7 87.

Halftime_Stony Brook 47-30. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 8-26 (McLaughlin 2-3, Mitchell 2-5, Brown 1-1, Newkirk 1-2, Krishnan 1-4, Scantlebury 1-5, Snoddy 0-1, Ostrowsky 0-2, Sweatman 0-3), Stony Brook 14-27 (A.Roberts 5-7, Jenkins 5-9, Stephenson-Moore 2-3, Policelli 1-1, Rodriguez 1-5, Greene 0-1, K.Roberts 0-1). Rebounds_CCSU 26 (Scantlebury 7), Stony Brook 32 (Greene 8). Assists_CCSU 10 (Scantlebury 4), Stony Brook 17 (Jenkins 5). Total Fouls_CCSU 12, Stony Brook 13. A_1,531 (4,160).

