Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57

FARMINGDALE ST. (0-1)

Riggins 2-6 1-1 5, Davis 5-9 0-0 14, McKenzie 1-3 0-0 2, Powell 3-7 1-2 8, Santos 3-8 0-0 7, Hurowitz 4-9 0-0 11, Wright 1-6 0-0 3, Cosgrove 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 1-2 0-0 2, Lachman 0-1 0-0 0, Barwicki 0-1 0-0 0, Scotto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 2-3 57.

STONY BROOK (8-5)

Policelli 3-6 0-0 9, Sayles 6-9 1-1 13, Greene 9-13 0-0 20, Habwe 3-5 2-2 9, Jenkins 7-15 0-0 15, K.Roberts 0-3 0-0 0, Pr.Shumpert 2-7 0-0 6, Christie 3-4 2-3 8, Diallo 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 36-70 5-6 87.

Halftime_Stony Brook 46-21. 3-Point Goals_Farmingdale St. 11-29 (Davis 4-6, Hurowitz 3-5, Thomas 1-1, Santos 1-2, Powell 1-3, Wright 1-3, Lachman 0-1, Scotto 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cosgrove 0-2, McKenzie 0-2, Riggins 0-2), Stony Brook 10-32 (Policelli 3-5, Greene 2-4, Pr.Shumpert 2-6, Habwe 1-2, Diallo 1-3, Jenkins 1-8, Sayles 0-1, K.Roberts 0-3). Rebounds_Farmingdale St. 29 (Hurowitz, Wright 5), Stony Brook 35 (Greene 12). Assists_Farmingdale St. 13 (Santos, Wright 3), Stony Brook 22 (Habwe 7). Total Fouls_Farmingdale St. 12, Stony Brook 9. A_1,824 (4,160).

