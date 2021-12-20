Stony Brook faces tough test vs No. 20 Florida

Stony Brook (7-4) vs. No. 20 Florida (8-3)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida presents a tough challenge for Stony Brook. Stony Brook has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Florida remains No. 20 in the latest AP rankings following a win over South Florida last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Stony Brook has benefited heavily from its seniors. Anthony Roberts, Jahlil Jenkins, Tykei Greene and Juan Felix Rodriguez have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Seawolves points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Roberts has connected on 34.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Gators are 7-0 when they score at least 71 points and 1-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Seawolves are 6-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 1-4 when they fall short of that total.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gators have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Florida has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three contests while Stony Brook has assists on 46 of 87 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Florida defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.4 percent of all possessions, the 22nd-best rate among Division I teams. Stony Brook has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.3 percent through 11 games (ranking the Seawolves 251st).

