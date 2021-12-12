On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 5:03 pm
1 min read
      
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Pavel Francouz and LW Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado (AHL). Waived G Jonas Johansson.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Carl Dahlstrom and LW Brett Seney from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Kristians Rubins to Toronto.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed Brazilian M Jean Mota to a top-flight club contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. Re-signed M Victor Ulloa to a two-year deal.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for G Pablo Sisniega. Acquired D Franco Escobar from Atlanta United in exchange for up to $600,000 in general allocation money.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Acquired Houston Dynamo FC’s natural thrid-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for D Daniel Steres.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded two international spots to Charlotte FC in exchange for $500,000 in general allocation money. Acquired F Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution in exchange for up to $150,00 in general allocation money. Acquired F Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy in exchange for a 2022 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money from FC Dallas in exchange for an international roster spot.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired M Lewis Morgan from Miami CF in exchange for $1.2 million in general allocation money, over two years.

SPORTING KC — Acquired $100,000 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for D Jaylin Lindsey.

<

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding