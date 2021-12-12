Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 7:15 pm
1 min read
      
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Pavel Francouz and LW Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado (AHL). Waived G Jonas Johansson.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Carl Dahlstrom and LW Brett Seney from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Kristians Rubins to Toronto.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed Brazilian M Jean Mota to a top-flight club contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. Re-signed M Victor Ulloa to a two-year deal.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for G Pablo Sisniega. Acquired D Franco Escobar from Atlanta United in exchange for up to $600,000 in general allocation money.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Acquired Houston Dynamo FC’s natural thrid-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for D Daniel Steres.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded two international spots to Charlotte FC in exchange for $500,000 in general allocation money. Acquired F Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution in exchange for up to $150,00 in general allocation money. Acquired F Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy in exchange for a 2022 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money from FC Dallas in exchange for an international roster spot.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired M Lewis Morgan from Miami CF in exchange for $1.2 million in general allocation money, over two years.

SPORTING KC — Acquired $100,000 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for D Jaylin Lindsey.

