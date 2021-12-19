Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Andres Luna.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed catcher Billy Damon.

BASKETBALL

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Davon Reed to a 10-day contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Myles Powell to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Jon Feliciana on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated CB Jalen Ramsey and DB Grant Haley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated RB Jake Funk to return from injured reserve. Promoted DB Kareem Orr and DB Damarious Randall to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Landon Dickerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DB D.J. Reed, OT Brandon Shell, RB Travis Homer, DE Kerry Hyder, OL Pier-Olivier Lestage and CB Mike Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Reinstated WR Cam Sims and DE Daniel Wise from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Chicago F Brett Connolly four games without pay for interference against Dallas F Tanner Kero in the first period of Saturday’s game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Blake Speers and RW Jan Jenik from Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned RW Josh Leivo, LW C.J. Smith and C Andrew Poturalski to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Josiah Slavin and D Ian Mitchell to Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Cooper Marody from Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Manchester (ECHL). Recalled G Garret Sparks from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LWs Lukas Vejdemo and Rafael Harvey-Pinard and RW Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS Recalled F Chase De Leo from Utica (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed LW Ty Voit to a three-year, entry level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Joe Snively from Hershey (AHL). Added RW T.J. Oshie to the COVID-19 protocol list.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Kritian Reichel and LW C.J. Suess from Manitoba (AHL).

