Swain, Gabbidon carry Yale to 82-72 victory over Lehigh

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 10:54 pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain tossed in 23 points and Jalen Gabbidon scored 22 to propel Yale to an 82-72 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday night.

Matthue Cotton had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-4). Gabbidon and Isaiah Kelly also had seven rebounds.

Evan Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (1-7). Marques Wilson added 15 points and six boards, while Reed Fenton scored 12.

