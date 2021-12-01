Swain, Gabbidon carry Yale to 82-72 victory over Lehigh

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain tossed in 23 points and Jalen Gabbidon scored 22 to propel Yale to an 82-72 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday night.

Matthue Cotton had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-4). Gabbidon and Isaiah Kelly also had seven rebounds.

Evan Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (1-7). Marques Wilson added 15 points and six boards, while Reed Fenton scored 12.

