Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Swain scores 21 as Yale rolls past Albany 71-52

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale defeated Albany 71-52 on Tuesday night.

Swain sank 9 of 10 foul shots and added five steals for the Bulldogs (6-5). Matthue Cotton had 13 points and nine rebounds. August Mahoney added 13 points, while Isaiah Kelly scored 11.

Jamel Horton had 11 points for the Great Danes (1-7), who trailed 30-19 at halftime. Justin Neely added seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights