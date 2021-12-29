Syracuse 80, Cornell 68

CORNELL (8-2)

Boothby 7-12 0-0 20, Dickson 3-5 2-2 8, Dolan 0-2 0-0 0, Manon 1-5 0-0 2, Patel 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 7-8 68.

SYRACUSE (7-5)

J.Boeheim 8-12 0-0 16, Swider 8-12 2-2 21, Edwards 4-5 3-5 11, B.Boeheim 9-16 2-2 22, Girard 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 32-57 10-15 80.

Halftime_Syracuse 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 15-46 (Boothby 6-11, Dolan 0-1, Manon 0-2, Patel 0-6), Syracuse 6-20 (Swider 3-5, B.Boeheim 2-6, Girard 1-5, J.Boeheim 0-2). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Cornell 30 (Dickson 4), Syracuse 29 (Edwards 8). Assists_Cornell 21 (Dolan 5), Syracuse 13 (Girard 5). Total Fouls_Cornell 15, Syracuse 13.

