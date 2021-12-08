Trending:
Syracuse 85, Cornell 55

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 10:51 pm
CORNELL (4-6)

Mbanefo 6-14 0-1 12, McNicholas 2-15 0-0 5, Mulroy 1-4 3-4 5, Snyder 3-11 1-2 7, Will 3-7 0-0 7, Carter 2-6 0-1 5, Beam 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 0-1 2, Garcia-Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Green 2-2 0-0 4, Ingram 2-3 0-0 4, Linoxilakis 0-0 0-0 0, Parker-Hall 0-1 4-5 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-66 8-14 55

SYRACUSE (6-4)

Styles 7-10 2-2 16, Chrislyn Carr 4-6 2-2 11, Christianna Carr 4-9 0-0 12, Hyman 4-8 2-2 11, Murray 6-14 2-2 18, Rice 3-4 1-1 7, Irvin 0-0 0-2 0, Walker 2-6 0-0 6, Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-61 9-11 85

Cornell 9 13 11 22 55
Syracuse 23 16 29 17 85

3-Point Goals_Cornell 3-20 (McNicholas 1-6, Mulroy 0-3, Will 1-3, Carter 1-4, Garcia-Martinez 0-2, Ingram 0-1, Parker-Hall 0-1), Syracuse 12-29 (Carr 1-3, Carr 4-6, Hyman 1-2, Murray 4-11, Walker 2-6, Wilson 0-1). Assists_Cornell 13 (McNicholas 3), Syracuse 23 (Hyman 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cornell 39 (Mbanefo 6-14), Syracuse 39 (Murray 2-6). Total Fouls_Cornell 14, Syracuse 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_801.

