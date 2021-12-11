Syracuse 86, Clemson 46

CLEMSON (5-4)
Robinson 1-7 0-0 2, Saine 1-4 0-0 2, Elliott 3-10 0-0 8, Lewis 2-7 0-2 4, Washington 2-5 1-1 5, Hank 1-3 2-2 4, Blackstock 0-2 0-0 0, Bradford 3-8 1-2 7, Elmore 0-2 0-1 0, Gaines 1-1 0-0 2, Hipp 0-1 3-6 3, Inyang 1-5 2-2 4, Ott 0-3 0-0 0, Standifer 2-9 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-67 9-16 46
SYRACUSE (7-4)
Styles 6-8 2-2 14, Christianna Carr 7-11 0-0 19, Chrislyn Carr 6-12 0-0 15, Hyman 3-9 2-2 8, Murray 8-17 1-2 21, Rice 3-5 0-0 6, Irvin 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 5-6 86
|Clemson
|13
|14
|7
|12
|—
|46
|Syracuse
|14
|26
|25
|21
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Clemson 3-19 (Robinson 0-2, Elliott 2-5, Lewis 0-1, Elmore 0-1, Hipp 0-1, Ott 0-2, Standifer 1-7), Syracuse 13-28 (Styles 0-1, Christ.Carr 5-7, Chrisl.Carr 3-7, Hyman 0-2, Murray 4-8, Rice 0-1, Walker 0-1, Wilson 1-1). Assists_Clemson 5 (Washington 3), Syracuse 28 (Hyman 9). Fouled Out_Syracuse Hyman. Rebounds_Clemson 41 (Bradford 4-4), Syracuse 43 (Hyman 3-6). Total Fouls_Clemson 9, Syracuse 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,009.
