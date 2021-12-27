Syracuse 93, Brown 62

BROWN (8-6)

Choh 3-9 2-2 9, Gainey 1-3 2-2 4, Friday 3-8 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Wojcik 3-8 0-0 8, Lilly 5-12 0-0 13, Owusu-Anane 4-5 0-2 8, Ferrari 1-6 0-0 3, Cowan 2-5 0-0 6, Meren 0-1 1-2 1, Cooley 0-4 0-0 0, Ndur 0-2 0-0 0, Watts 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 7-10 62.

SYRACUSE (6-5)

J.Boeheim 4-6 3-5 13, Swider 5-8 0-2 13, Edwards 3-4 2-5 8, B.Boeheim 11-19 2-2 28, Girard 6-11 0-0 15, Torrence 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Anselem 0-0 2-4 2, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-1 1-2 1, Cordes 0-0 0-0 0, Feldman 0-0 0-0 0, Giancola 0-0 0-0 0, LaValle 1-2 0-0 2, Owens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-61 10-20 93.

Halftime_Syracuse 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Brown 9-31 (Lilly 3-10, Cowan 2-4, Wojcik 2-4, Choh 1-3, Ferrari 1-6, Cooley 0-1, Friday 0-1, Watts 0-2), Syracuse 13-21 (B.Boeheim 4-6, Swider 3-3, Girard 3-5, J.Boeheim 2-4, Torrence 1-2, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Brown 27 (Choh 7), Syracuse 37 (J.Boeheim 8). Assists_Brown 16 (Friday 5), Syracuse 23 (Girard 7). Total Fouls_Brown 17, Syracuse 8.

