Tampa Bay 33, Buffalo 27, OT

|Buffalo
|0
|3
|7
|17
|0
|—
|27
|Tampa Bay
|7
|17
|0
|3
|6
|—
|33
First Quarter
TB_Fournette 47 run (Succop kick), 8:13.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 23, 13:36.
Buf_FG Bass 21, 9:28.
TB_Evans 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:11.
TB_Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 1:29.
Third Quarter
Buf_Allen 18 run (Bass kick), 7:29.
Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Succop 24, 11:20.
Buf_Knox 15 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:07.
Buf_G.Davis 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:53.
Buf_FG Bass 25, :22.
First Overtime
TB_Perriman 58 pass from Brady, 5:31.
|
|Buf
|TB
|First downs
|27
|26
|Total Net Yards
|466
|488
|Rushes-yards
|19-173
|29-137
|Passing
|293
|351
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|3-38
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|36-54-1
|31-46-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-15
|2-12
|Punts
|6-47.667
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-65
|4-24
|Time of Possession
|32:21
|32:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 12-109, Singletary 4-52, Breida 3-12. Tampa Bay, Fournette 19-113, Brady 7-16, Jones 3-8.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 36-54-1-308. Tampa Bay, Brady 31-46-0-363.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 9-64, Diggs 7-74, Knox 7-60, Singletary 6-37, Davis 5-43, Sanders 1-25, McKenzie 1-5. Tampa Bay, Godwin 10-105, Evans 6-91, Gronkowski 5-62, Fournette 4-19, Johnson 3-17, Brate 2-11, Perriman 1-58.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
