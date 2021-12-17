Tarleton St. 65, South Alabama 52

SOUTH ALABAMA (9-3)

Anderson 6-10 0-3 12, Franklin 2-4 0-0 4, Goncalves 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 1-9 0-0 3, Chandler 9-15 1-2 23, Thomas 2-5 0-0 6, West 0-2 4-6 4. Totals 20-48 5-11 52.

TARLETON ST. (4-8)

Hicks 1-7 0-0 3, Bogues 2-4 0-0 5, Gipson 10-20 7-9 27, Daniel 3-7 3-4 9, Small 5-10 2-2 16, McDavid 2-6 1-2 5, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-17 65.

Halftime_Tarleton St. 27-25. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 7-20 (Chandler 4-6, Thomas 2-5, Smith 1-6, Goncalves 0-3), Tarleton St. 6-15 (Small 4-6, Bogues 1-2, Hicks 1-2, McDavid 0-1, Gipson 0-4). Rebounds_South Alabama 25 (Goncalves 8), Tarleton St. 31 (Small 12). Assists_South Alabama 5 (Anderson 3), Tarleton St. 14 (Hicks 4). Total Fouls_South Alabama 22, Tarleton St. 16. A_802 (2,400).

