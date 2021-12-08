Tarleton St. 81, Southwestern Assemblies of God 75

SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD (0-1)
Bailey 2-7 1-2 7, Polius 1-6 2-2 4, N.Boling 0-0 0-0 0, Kashila 8-17 3-3 22, Mason 8-13 9-10 26, I.Boling 2-6 2-2 8, Rainey 0-1 0-0 0, Kinghorn 2-2 0-0 4, Hall 1-1 0-0 2, C.Hicks 1-3 0-0 2, Hughley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 17-19 75.
TARLETON ST. (3-7)
F.Hicks 5-9 3-4 16, Bogues 4-9 0-0 8, Gipson 13-18 3-5 29, Daniel 1-5 3-4 5, Small 5-9 3-4 13, Hopkins 1-2 2-2 4, McDavid 1-5 2-2 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0, Holden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-21 81.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 46-28. 3-Point Goals_Southwestern Assemblies of God 8-18 (Kashila 3-6, Bailey 2-3, I.Boling 2-6, Mason 1-2, Hughley 0-1), Tarleton St. 3-13 (F.Hicks 3-5, Bogues 0-1, Gipson 0-2, McDavid 0-2, Small 0-3). Fouled Out_Small. Rebounds_Southwestern Assemblies of God 30 (Kashila 8), Tarleton St. 29 (Small 10). Assists_Southwestern Assemblies of God 13 (Kashila 4), Tarleton St. 21 (Hopkins 6). Total Fouls_Southwestern Assemblies of God 18, Tarleton St. 22. A_848 (2,400).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments