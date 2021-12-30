Tarleton St. 83, Dixie St. 69

TARLETON ST. (6-8)

Hicks 9-18 6-8 27, Gipson 5-13 2-4 13, Hopkins 7-9 2-4 18, McDavid 5-12 3-3 17, Moore 1-3 2-2 4, Bogues 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 29-58 15-22 83.

DIXIE ST. (7-7)

Leter 5-10 2-3 13, Schofield 6-8 0-0 14, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Gooden 4-11 5-6 15, Staine 4-10 0-0 10, Gonsalves 4-6 2-2 11, Nicolds 1-4 0-0 2, Pope 0-4 0-0 0, Allfrey 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 26-58 9-11 69.

Halftime_Tarleton St. 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 10-20 (McDavid 4-6, Hicks 3-7, Hopkins 2-2, Gipson 1-3, Moore 0-2), Dixie St. 8-23 (Schofield 2-3, Staine 2-5, Gooden 2-6, Gonsalves 1-3, Leter 1-3, Nicolds 0-1, Pope 0-2). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 25 (Gipson 7), Dixie St. 30 (Gooden 8). Assists_Tarleton St. 14 (Gipson 5), Dixie St. 15 (Gilbert 5). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 16, Dixie St. 20. A_967 (4,779).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.