Tarleton St. 84, Dallas Christian 65

DALLAS CHRISTIAN (0-0)
Hobson 6-10 0-0 12, Ja.Allen 6-9 2-5 14, Erves 1-6 2-2 5, Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Perez 0-2 0-0 0, Mendez 1-7 0-0 2, Makayabo 1-3 2-2 4, Battles 4-8 0-0 10, Jo.Allen 2-4 2-2 6, Tucker 3-4 2-2 9, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Malarchar 0-0 0-0 0, Odom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 10-13 65.
TARLETON ST. (1-7)
Hicks 1-3 0-0 2, Bogues 0-1 0-0 0, Gipson 0-2 0-0 0, Daniel 3-5 4-6 10, Small 5-9 2-2 12, McDavid 5-16 11-12 25, Moore 5-7 1-2 11, Winslow 1-8 0-0 3, Holden 1-3 1-2 3, Jernigan 2-4 3-3 7, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Levesque 0-2 1-1 1, Owens 2-5 0-0 4, Jack 1-3 0-0 2, Bryant 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 23-28 84.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 46-36. 3-Point Goals_Dallas Christian 5-21 (Battles 2-5, Tucker 1-2, Harris 1-3, Erves 1-4, Ja.Allen 0-1, Perez 0-2, Mendez 0-4), Tarleton St. 5-21 (McDavid 4-12, Winslow 1-6, Daniel 0-1, Holden 0-1, Jack 0-1). Rebounds_Dallas Christian 26 (Hobson, Erves 5), Tarleton St. 48 (Daniel 7). Assists_Dallas Christian 17 (Mendez, Battles 3), Tarleton St. 18 (Holden 6). Total Fouls_Dallas Christian 23, Tarleton St. 16. A_712 (2,400).
