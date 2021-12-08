Trending:
Tarleton State tops Southwestern Assemblies of God 81-75

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 11:29 pm
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson had a season-high 29 points as Tarleton State defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God 81-75 on Wednesday night.

Freddy Hicks had 16 points for Tarleton State (3-7). Tahj Small added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Javontae Hopkins had six assists.

Tarleton State posted a season-high 21 assists on 31 baskets.

Nykolas Mason had 26 points for the NAIA Lions. Joshua Kashila added 22 points and eight rebounds. Joel Polius had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

