Taylor, Lehigh host UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (2-5) vs. Lehigh (1-7)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zion Styles and Maryland Eastern Shore will face Evan Taylor and Lehigh. The senior Styles is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Taylor, a junior, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Hawks have been led by Styles and Da’Shawn Phillip. Styles is averaging 12.3 points while Phillip is putting up 9.4 points and four rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Taylor and Jeameril Wilson, who have combined to score 22.9 points per contest.SOLID STYLES: Styles has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Maryland Eastern Shore is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 67.

COLD SPELL: Maryland Eastern Shore has scored 59.7 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland Eastern Shore as a collective unit has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MEAC teams.

