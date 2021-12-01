Trending:
TCU 55, SE Louisiana 46

December 1, 2021 11:41 pm
SE LOUISIANA (2-5)

Carrier 6-14 0-0 15, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Kelly 0-5 0-0 0, Ducksworth 7-12 0-0 14, Giaratano 6-10 0-0 13, Harvey 0-3 0-2 0, Horne 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 0-2 46

TCU (3-3)

Adika 6-10 0-0 15, Berry 3-6 2-2 10, Patricia Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Heard 3-13 4-6 12, Jackson 1-6 0-0 3, Yummy Morris 3-6 0-2 6, Mokwuah 0-0 0-0 0, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Germond 2-5 1-2 7, Holmes 1-5 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-52 7-12 55

SE Louisiana 13 8 15 10 46
TCU 10 14 15 16 55

3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 4-14 (Carrier 3-9, Giaratano 1-1, Harvey 0-3, Horne 0-1), TCU 10-30 (Adika 3-5, Berry 2-4, Heard 2-5, Jackson 1-6, Germond 2-5, Holmes 0-4, Manumaleuga 0-1). Assists_SE Louisiana 11 (Giaratano 4), TCU 16 (Heard 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SE Louisiana 31 (Williams 2-13), TCU 35 (Adika 3-8). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 14, TCU 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,291.

