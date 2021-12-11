TCU 68, Texas A&M 64

TCU (8-1)
Miller 6-10 0-0 13, Lampkin 5-5 0-2 10, Baugh 0-4 9-10 9, Miles 4-15 3-4 12, Peavy 0-4 0-2 0, O’Bannon 6-11 5-6 18, Coles 0-3 0-0 0, Farabello 1-2 0-0 2, Cork 2-3 0-0 4, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 17-24 68.
TEXAS A&M (7-2)
Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 2-3 0-0 5, Obaseki 0-0 2-2 2, Radford 5-7 0-1 10, Williams 7-14 3-8 19, Jackson 4-11 0-1 10, Coleman 2-4 1-2 5, Henderson 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor 2-7 0-0 4, Diarra 2-6 1-2 6, Cash 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-18 64.
Halftime_TCU 33-23. 3-Point Goals_TCU 3-14 (Miller 1-2, O’Bannon 1-3, Miles 1-6, Farabello 0-1, Baugh 0-2), Texas A&M 6-16 (Jackson 2-3, Williams 2-7, Gordon 1-1, Diarra 1-3, Taylor 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_TCU 36 (Lampkin 9), Texas A&M 25 (Radford 6). Assists_TCU 10 (Miles 5), Texas A&M 7 (Gordon, Williams 2). Total Fouls_TCU 14, Texas A&M 19.
