TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63

ORAL ROBERTS (4-4)
Lacis 5-10 1-1 14, Weaver 4-11 0-0 9, Abmas 7-19 0-0 20, Jurgens 0-3 0-2 0, Thompson 4-4 0-0 9, Phipps 2-5 0-0 6, McBride 2-5 0-0 5, Lufile 0-2 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Herron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 1-3 63.
TCU (6-1)
Miller 3-7 3-4 10, Lampkin 4-6 0-0 8, Baugh 6-8 0-0 13, Miles 5-18 1-2 13, Peavy 3-7 0-1 6, O’Bannon 5-8 0-0 12, Farabello 0-2 0-0 0, Cork 3-5 0-0 6, Coles 1-5 1-2 3, Wells 0-2 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 5-9 71.
Halftime_TCU 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 14-31 (Abmas 6-13, Lacis 3-6, Phipps 2-3, Thompson 1-1, McBride 1-2, Weaver 1-5, Jurgens 0-1), TCU 6-20 (O’Bannon 2-2, Miles 2-7, Baugh 1-3, Miller 1-3, Peavy 0-1, Coles 0-2, Farabello 0-2). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 32 (Weaver 7), TCU 42 (Peavy 8). Assists_Oral Roberts 15 (Abmas 6), TCU 13 (Miles 7). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 10, TCU 12. A_5,023 (6,800).
