TCU 76, Utah 62

UTAH (6-2)
Battin 0-2 0-0 0, Carlson 5-12 6-6 16, Gach 5-13 5-9 16, Jenkins 3-11 0-0 7, Worster 2-6 3-3 8, Anthony 2-4 2-2 6, Stefanovic 0-5 5-5 5, Thioune 2-2 0-0 4, Madsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 21-25 62.
TCU (6-1)
Miller 5-12 0-0 10, Lampkin 0-2 1-2 1, Baugh 3-8 0-0 6, Miles 9-17 7-8 28, Peavy 4-7 0-0 8, Coles 4-10 0-0 10, O’Bannon 2-5 0-0 4, Farabello 0-2 2-2 2, Doumbia 2-3 1-2 5, Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 11-14 76.
Halftime_TCU 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Utah 3-20 (Worster 1-2, Gach 1-3, Jenkins 1-7, Anthony 0-1, Battin 0-1, Madsen 0-1, Carlson 0-2, Stefanovic 0-3), TCU 5-18 (Miles 3-6, Coles 2-6, O’Bannon 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Farabello 0-2, Miller 0-2). Rebounds_Utah 33 (Carlson 9), TCU 39 (Miles 8). Assists_Utah 13 (Worster 5), TCU 18 (Baugh 6). Total Fouls_Utah 14, TCU 18.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments