TCU 90, Grambling St. 55

GRAMBLING ST. (3-8)

McCray 4-7 0-2 8, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Christon 4-9 1-1 9, Kingsby 0-5 0-0 0, Moton 7-14 1-2 16, E.Parrish 4-6 1-1 9, Cowart 1-1 0-0 2, Randolph 0-3 0-0 0, Moss 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 3-7 2-3 8, Lamin 0-2 0-2 0, Murrell 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 24-57 6-13 55.

TCU (10-1)

Miller 6-9 5-7 18, O’Bannon 5-12 5-7 19, Lampkin 1-2 1-2 3, Baugh 6-11 1-2 13, Farabello 2-4 2-2 8, Peavy 2-6 0-0 6, Doumbia 3-5 2-2 9, Coles 4-9 3-4 12, Despie 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Ford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-63 19-26 90.

Halftime_TCU 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 1-5 (Moton 1-1, Christon 0-1, Kingsby 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Robinson 0-1), TCU 11-26 (O’Bannon 4-8, Peavy 2-3, Farabello 2-4, Doumbia 1-2, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Young 0-1, Baugh 0-2). Fouled Out_McCray, Lampkin. Rebounds_Grambling St. 18 (Moton 4), TCU 49 (Miller 10). Assists_Grambling St. 12 (Moton 3), TCU 21 (Baugh 11). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 20, TCU 17.

