TCU beats back Oral Roberts in 71-63 win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Damion Baugh and Mike Miles scored 13 points apiece and TCU fought off Oral Roberts for 71-63 win on Thursday night.

The Horned Frogs (6-1) led 39-29 at halftime before Max Abmas, Kareem Thompson and DeShang Weaver buried 3-pointers — Abmas made 3 — and the Golden Eagles (4-4) closed within 51-50 with 11:34 remaining.

Thompson followed an Abmas 3 with a layup and Oral Roberts took its first and only lead at 52-51 with 10:43 left. ORU’s lead lasted 16 seconds as Emanuel Miller followed with a jumper for the Horned Frogs.

Miles’ layup with 6:32 to go made it a 65-55 margin for TCU and Oral Roberts never got within six the rest of the way.

Baugh’s 3-pointer gave TCU a 30-13 advantage with 5:57 before halftime. Oral Roberts outscored the Horned Frogs 16-9 before the break to cut its deficit to 10.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored 12 off the bench for TCU and Miller 10.

Abmas scored 20 points with six of his seven-made field goals from behind the 3-point arc. Francis Lacis added 14.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.