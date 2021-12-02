On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Teen charged in shooting after high school basketball game

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 9:33 am
< a min read
      

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A teenager has been charged in a fatal shooting following a pair of basketball games at a Tennessee high school, police said.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night at Humboldt High School outside the gym and another man was injured, authorities said.

Jadon Davon Hardiman, 18, of Jackson was charged Wednesday with counts including murder, attempted murder and carrying a weapon on school property, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Humboldt police. Hardiman’s attorney, Marcus Lipham, told The Jackson Son his client turned himself in peacefully to police.

Humboldt resident Justin Kevon Pankey, 21, died at the scene of the shooting and Xavier Clifton, 18, of Jackson remained hospitalized in serious condition after surgery, police said. A third person was treated at a hospital and released.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

The altercation happened between adults and no Humboldt students were involved or injured, school officials said.

Humboldt is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights