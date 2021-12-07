Temple 72, Vanderbilt 68, OT

TEMPLE (5-3)
Forrester 2-4 1-2 5, Tolbert 1-2 3-4 5, Ademokoya 1-5 0-0 3, Dunn 5-12 5-5 18, Williams 3-10 5-6 11, Strickland 5-12 9-12 21, Jourdain 0-0 4-4 4, White 1-4 3-4 5, Hicks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 30-37 72.
VANDERBILT (5-2)
Millora-Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Stute 1-4 0-0 3, Lawrence 0-3 0-0 0, Pippen 6-15 2-5 16, Wright 5-17 6-6 16, Thomas 4-10 0-0 9, Frank 1-6 3-4 5, Mann 6-9 3-6 15, Dezonie 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 24-71 16-24 68.
Halftime_Temple 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Temple 6-21 (Dunn 3-5, Strickland 2-6, Ademokoya 1-5, Hicks 0-2, Williams 0-3), Vanderbilt 4-26 (Pippen 2-7, Stute 1-3, Thomas 1-7, Lawrence 0-1, Mann 0-1, Dorsey 0-2, Frank 0-2, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out_Jourdain, Wright. Rebounds_Temple 46 (Tolbert 8), Vanderbilt 37 (Wright 11). Assists_Temple 9 (Williams 6), Vanderbilt 4 (Wright 3). Total Fouls_Temple 24, Vanderbilt 27.
