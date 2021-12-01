Temple 73, La Salle 57

LA SALLE (2-4)
Moore 2-10 5-8 9, Brickus 0-1 0-0 0, Kenney 8-15 2-2 23, Nickelberry 0-7 0-0 0, Ray 1-4 0-1 2, Brantley 1-12 3-5 5, Clark 2-11 3-3 7, Gill 2-4 4-6 8, Doucoure 0-1 0-0 0, McFarlane 1-1 0-0 3, Izay 0-1 0-0 0, Lafond 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-68 17-25 57.
TEMPLE (4-3)
Forrester 6-10 0-1 12, Tolbert 1-2 0-0 2, Battle 7-13 5-6 22, Dunn 7-11 1-3 16, Williams 3-7 0-1 7, White 1-5 3-5 5, Jourdain 1-1 2-4 4, Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Hicks 0-3 0-0 0, Ademokoya 0-1 0-0 0, Parks 1-2 0-1 2, Daly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 12-23 73.
Halftime_Temple 39-22. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 6-28 (Kenney 5-11, McFarlane 1-1, Brickus 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Ray 0-2, Clark 0-3, Moore 0-3, Nickelberry 0-5), Temple 5-18 (Battle 3-5, Dunn 1-2, Williams 1-2, Ademokoya 0-1, Daly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Tolbert 0-1, White 0-2, Hicks 0-3). Fouled Out_Gill. Rebounds_La Salle 39 (Ray 12), Temple 41 (Forrester 8). Assists_La Salle 11 (Gill 6), Temple 19 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_La Salle 24, Temple 26. A_4,025 (10,206).
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments