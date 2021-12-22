Temple 85, Delaware St. 48

DELAWARE ST. (2-11)

Lucas 1-2 0-2 2, Kent 5-17 0-0 12, Carter 7-17 4-4 19, Perkins 0-4 0-0 0, Stansbury 5-11 0-0 11, Palmer 0-2 0-0 0, Sodom 0-0 0-0 0, Baucum 2-7 0-0 4, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Deadwyler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 4-6 48.

TEMPLE (7-5)

Forrester 1-4 0-0 2, Jourdain 2-6 4-4 8, Dunn 6-14 4-4 18, White 2-3 1-2 6, Williams 2-5 3-5 7, Hicks 12-18 1-1 35, Miller 2-4 0-0 4, Strickland 0-3 0-0 0, Ademokoya 0-1 0-0 0, Tolbert 0-3 2-2 2, Parks 0-0 0-0 0, Daly 1-1 0-0 3, Sayers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 15-18 85.

Halftime_Temple 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 4-18 (Kent 2-7, Stansbury 1-4, Carter 1-5, Baucum 0-1, Richardson 0-1), Temple 14-30 (Hicks 10-16, Dunn 2-5, Daly 1-1, White 1-1, Ademokoya 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Sayers 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Williams 0-1, Miller 0-2). Fouled Out_Stansbury. Rebounds_Delaware St. 33 (Carter 9), Temple 41 (Dunn, Hicks 7). Assists_Delaware St. 13 (Perkins 7), Temple 23 (Williams 9). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 14, Temple 11.

