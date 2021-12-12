On Air: Federal News Network program
Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 4:04 pm
< a min read
      
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee 7 3 7 3 20

First Quarter

Ten_Foreman 5 run (Bullock kick), 10:03.

Second Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 44, 3:10.

Third Quarter

Ten_Tannehill 5 run (Bullock kick), 2:51.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 29, 2:20.

A_67,808.

___

Jac Ten
First downs 9 22
Total Net Yards 192 263
Rushes-yards 8-8 34-102
Passing 184 161
Punt Returns 0-0 3-13
Kickoff Returns 1-16 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 4-20
Comp-Att-Int 24-40-4 20-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-37 4-30
Punts 5-45.0 5-38.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-79 2-15
Time of Possession 23:03 36:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 6-4, Hyde 1-2, Lawrence 1-2. Tennessee, Foreman 13-47, Tannehill 4-29, McNichols 8-16, Hilliard 6-13, Woodside 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 24-40-4-221. Tennessee, Tannehill 20-31-0-191.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, M.Jones 6-70, Treadwell 4-68, Shenault 4-34, O’Shaughnessy 4-21, Austin 3-17, Ogunbowale 2-5, Hyde 1-6. Tennessee, Firkser 4-34, Ju.Jones 4-33, Swaim 3-45, Westbrook-Ikhine 3-31, Foreman 2-15, Rogers 1-13, McMath 1-9, Hollister 1-6, Pruitt 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Bullock 47.

