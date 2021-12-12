Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0

|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|7
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
Ten_Foreman 5 run (Bullock kick), 10:03.
Second Quarter
Ten_FG Bullock 44, 3:10.
Third Quarter
Ten_Tannehill 5 run (Bullock kick), 2:51.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_FG Bullock 29, 2:20.
A_67,808.
___
|
|Jac
|Ten
|First downs
|9
|22
|Total Net Yards
|192
|263
|Rushes-yards
|8-8
|34-102
|Passing
|184
|161
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-13
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|4-20
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-40-4
|20-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-37
|4-30
|Punts
|5-45.0
|5-38.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-79
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|23:03
|36:57
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 6-4, Hyde 1-2, Lawrence 1-2. Tennessee, Foreman 13-47, Tannehill 4-29, McNichols 8-16, Hilliard 6-13, Woodside 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 24-40-4-221. Tennessee, Tannehill 20-31-0-191.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, M.Jones 6-70, Treadwell 4-68, Shenault 4-34, O’Shaughnessy 4-21, Austin 3-17, Ogunbowale 2-5, Hyde 1-6. Tennessee, Firkser 4-34, Ju.Jones 4-33, Swaim 3-45, Westbrook-Ikhine 3-31, Foreman 2-15, Rogers 1-13, McMath 1-9, Hollister 1-6, Pruitt 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Bullock 47.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments