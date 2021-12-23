Tennessee 20, San Francisco 17

San Francisco 7 3 0 7 — 17 Tennessee 0 0 10 10 — 20

First Quarter

SF_Je.Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 9:57.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 48, 8:31.

Third Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 38, 8:45.

Ten_Foreman 3 run (Bullock kick), 7:13.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_A.Brown 18 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 13:02.

SF_Aiyuk 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 2:20.

Ten_FG Bullock 44, :04.

___

SF Ten First downs 22 16 Total Net Yards 381 278 Rushes-yards 21-83 24-90 Passing 298 188 Punt Returns 1-12 0-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-57 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-21 Comp-Att-Int 26-35-2 22-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 4-21 Punts 2-35.0 5-46.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-41 6-57 Time of Possession 30:31 29:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Je.Wilson 14-45, Samuel 5-32, Hasty 1-3, Garoppolo 1-3. Tennessee, McNichols 7-31, Tannehill 3-22, Hilliard 5-20, Foreman 9-17.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 26-35-2-314. Tennessee, Tannehill 22-29-0-209, A.Brown 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 9-151, Aiyuk 4-40, Juszczyk 3-45, Hasty 3-26, Je.Wilson 3-12, Kittle 2-21, Jennings 2-19. Tennessee, A.Brown 11-145, Swaim 3-10, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-38, Hilliard 2-(minus 6), Firkser 1-13, Ju.Jones 1-7, Rogers 1-3, Blasingame 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

