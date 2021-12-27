Tennessee and LSU cruise to easy wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a 91-41 rout of University of Tennessee Chattanooga on Monday night.

The Lady Volunteers (11-1) scored the first 10 points of the game and led 22-5 after the first quarter. It was never close after that. The dominating performance happened without the presence of Tennessee’s leading scorer Jordan Horston (15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game).

A Tennessee spokesman said Horston was out with an illness that was not COVID.

The 6-foot-6 Key was just one of the frontline players that had their way with the Mocs (2-12). Alexus Dye scored 15 points and Karoline Striplin added 12.

Amari Pugh scored 17 points to lead Chattanooga.

No. 19 LSU 83, SAMFORD 47

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored a career-high 22 points, Khayla Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and LSU beat Samford for its 11th straight victory.

LSU (12-1) is off to its best start since going 13-1 in the 2009-10 season.

LSU broke it open with a 23-5 second quarter as Samford only made one field goal in the frame. Cherry scored 16 points in the first half to help build a 42-14 lead. The Bulldogs were 5-for-32 shooting (15.6%), including 1 of 13 from distance, at halftime and finished at 27% overall.

Pointer, averaging 17.3 points per game, finished with her fourth double-double of the season for LSU. Ajae Petty added 12 points. The Tigers scored 23 points off of 16 Samford turnovers.

Sussy Ngulefac led Samford (4-9) with 18 points.

