Tennessee St. 108, Campbellsville 66

CAMPBELLSVILLE (0-1)

Douglas 2-5 1-2 5, Rawlins 4-9 1-1 9, Blair 7-10 0-0 16, Darby 3-6 0-0 8, Tyro.Duncan 2-10 1-2 5, Rice 1-2 3-4 5, Lukonga 0-1 0-0 0, Findley 1-3 0-2 2, Lee 2-3 0-0 4, McDaniels 2-3 1-1 6, May 0-2 2-2 2, Young 0-2 2-2 2, Frye 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 1-1 0-0 2, Clarke 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 25-59 11-18 66.

TENNESSEE ST. (5-7)

Nicholson 4-7 0-0 8, Dowuona 2-4 9-11 13, Cooper 2-3 0-0 4, Fitzgerald 4-9 1-1 11, Marshall 8-14 5-6 26, Johnson 8-8 0-0 16, Boyd 2-8 0-0 4, Dupree 5-8 3-5 13, Johal 1-2 4-6 7, Bartholomew 1-2 0-0 3, Acosta 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 38-67 23-31 108.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 49-29. 3-Point Goals_Campbellsville 5-18 (Darby 2-4, Blair 2-5, McDaniels 1-1, Douglas 0-1, Findley 0-1, Lee 0-1, Rawlins 0-1, Rice 0-1, Young 0-1, Tyro.Duncan 0-2), Tennessee St. 9-23 (Marshall 5-11, Fitzgerald 2-5, Bartholomew 1-1, Johal 1-2, Cooper 0-1, Boyd 0-3). Rebounds_Campbellsville 21 (Douglas 5), Tennessee St. 43 (Dupree 13). Assists_Campbellsville 18 (Darby 5), Tennessee St. 20 (Nicholson 4). Total Fouls_Campbellsville 22, Tennessee St. 18. A_175 (10,500).

