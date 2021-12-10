Tennessee St. 70, IUPUI 44

IUPUI (1-8)
Isitua 0-1 2-2 2, Depersia 0-3 0-0 0, Maxwell 3-11 2-2 8, Pruitt 4-8 1-1 10, Stanton 2-5 0-0 5, McClure 1-4 0-0 2, LaStrap 3-3 0-1 7, Pandev 3-4 2-3 8, Carrasco 1-3 0-0 2, Seay 0-3 0-0 0, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 7-9 44.
TENNESSEE ST. (2-6)
Nicholson 5-8 0-0 10, Dowuona 1-3 2-2 4, Cooper 2-4 2-2 7, Fitzgerald 2-12 3-3 9, Marshall 3-5 1-1 8, Boyd 8-10 0-0 20, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 4-7 3-4 11, Bartholomew 0-0 0-0 0, Acosta 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-51 12-14 70.
Halftime_Tennessee St. 33-17. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 3-17 (LaStrap 1-1, Pruitt 1-2, Stanton 1-2, Depersia 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Seay 0-2, McClure 0-3, Maxwell 0-5), Tennessee St. 8-19 (Boyd 4-6, Fitzgerald 2-6, Cooper 1-2, Marshall 1-3, Brown 0-1, Nicholson 0-1). Rebounds_IUPUI 28 (Pruitt, McClure, Pandev 5), Tennessee St. 26 (Dowuona, Cooper, Boyd, Johnson 4). Assists_IUPUI 7 (McClure 4), Tennessee St. 13 (Cooper 6). Total Fouls_IUPUI 12, Tennessee St. 15. A_334 (10,500).
