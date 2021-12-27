Texas A&M 102, Dallas Christian 52

DALLAS CHRISTIAN (0-3)

Hobson 4-9 0-0 9, Ja.Allen 1-6 0-0 2, Erves 4-7 2-2 13, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Perez 2-3 0-0 6, Battles 4-8 0-0 10, Jo.Allen 1-2 0-0 3, Mendez 1-5 0-0 3, Makayabo 0-2 0-2 0, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Malarchar 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 2-4 52.

TEXAS A&M (10-2)

Coleman 1-5 2-2 4, Henderson 2-2 0-0 4, Diarra 5-9 2-4 16, Radford 2-7 0-2 5, Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Obaseki 4-8 0-0 8, Taylor 3-8 2-2 9, Hefner 4-6 1-2 10, Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Jackson 5-8 3-4 13, Cash 5-8 1-1 11, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Janecek 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 39-76 13-19 102.

Halftime_Texas A&M 54-18. 3-Point Goals_Dallas Christian 12-23 (Erves 3-5, Perez 2-3, Battles 2-4, Jo.Allen 1-1, Hobson 1-1, Malarchar 1-1, Harris 1-2, Mendez 1-4, Ja.Allen 0-1, Makayabo 0-1), Texas A&M 11-30 (Diarra 4-8, Williams 3-5, Radford 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Hefner 1-3, Taylor 1-6, Jackson 0-1, Obaseki 0-2). Rebounds_Dallas Christian 25 (Erves 8), Texas A&M 41 (Cash 8). Assists_Dallas Christian 14 (Perez 5), Texas A&M 27 (Taylor 6). Total Fouls_Dallas Christian 13, Texas A&M 7.

