Texas A&M 80, Northwestern St. 61

NORTHWESTERN ST. (3-9)

K.Coleman 7-13 0-0 14, King 3-7 0-0 8, Reed 1-4 0-1 3, Teasett 6-16 0-0 15, Garrett 0-5 1-1 1, White 0-1 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 3-6 1-2 8, Owens 3-4 1-2 7, McDonald 0-1 0-0 0, Chougkaz 1-1 0-0 3, Zhgenti 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 3-6 61.

TEXAS A&M (9-2)

H.Coleman 3-4 1-2 7, Henderson 2-2 2-2 6, Diarra 5-11 0-0 12, Radford 5-6 0-0 10, Williams 3-8 1-2 8, Obaseki 6-11 5-5 19, Taylor 3-10 0-0 6, Jackson 3-7 2-2 9, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Hefner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-61 11-13 80.

Halftime_Texas A&M 36-25. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 8-20 (Teasett 3-9, King 2-2, Chougkaz 1-1, Reed 1-3, Zelenbaba 1-3, Garrett 0-2), Texas A&M 7-24 (Obaseki 2-4, Diarra 2-7, Hefner 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Williams 1-4, Taylor 0-3). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 25 (K.Coleman 7), Texas A&M 39 (Obaseki 10). Assists_Northwestern St. 20 (White 7), Texas A&M 17 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 10, Texas A&M 9.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.