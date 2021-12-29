Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59

CENT. ARKANSAS (2-10)

Chatham 2-5 1-2 6, Cooper 4-12 0-0 12, Hunter 3-4 3-3 12, Hall 4-9 0-0 8, Klintman 2-3 2-3 7, Baker 2-4 0-0 6, Olowokere 1-2 0-0 3, Kayouloud 2-4 0-0 4, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Cato 0-0 1-2 1, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 7-10 59.

TEXAS A&M (11-2)

Henderson 1-1 0-0 2, Gordon 5-9 0-0 12, Obaseki 0-3 0-4 0, Radford 4-10 0-2 8, Williams 6-10 3-3 16, Jackson 11-17 7-8 31, Taylor 1-4 1-2 4, Cash 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 1-1 2-4 4, Diarra 2-5 0-2 6, Hefner 0-1 0-0 0, Janecek 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 13-25 85.

Halftime_Texas A&M 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 12-27 (Cooper 4-11, Hunter 3-3, Baker 2-4, Chatham 1-2, Klintman 1-2, Olowokere 1-2, Simmons 0-1, Hall 0-2), Texas A&M 8-20 (Diarra 2-3, Gordon 2-4, Jackson 2-6, Taylor 1-2, Williams 1-4, Radford 0-1). Fouled Out_Kayouloud. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 27 (Hall 7), Texas A&M 31 (Cash 8). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 15 (Cooper, Klintman 3), Texas A&M 15 (Williams 8). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 16, Texas A&M 9.

