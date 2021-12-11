Texas A&M-CC 87, Nebraska-Omaha 73

TEXAS A&M-CC (9-1)
Keys 6-11 0-0 12, Mushila 1-2 0-0 2, Fryer 4-5 2-2 13, Jackson 1-6 2-2 4, My.Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Tennyson 5-12 6-8 18, Nickelson 2-3 1-1 6, Murdix 6-8 6-7 19, Faramade 1-2 3-7 5, Roberts 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 22-29 87.
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-9)
Evans 3-6 0-0 8, Ferrarini 2-11 4-5 9, Lemetti 3-6 2-2 11, Ma.Smith 2-7 2-2 6, Hughes 6-9 7-11 19, Arop 3-5 3-4 10, Roe 3-5 2-2 8, Brougham 0-1 0-1 0, Tut 1-1 0-0 2, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 20-27 73.
Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 7-20 (Fryer 3-4, Tennyson 2-5, Murdix 1-2, Nickelson 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Mushila 0-1, Roberts 0-2, My.Smith 0-3), Nebraska-Omaha 7-21 (Lemetti 3-6, Evans 2-4, Arop 1-1, Ferrarini 1-7, Ma.Smith 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 26 (Fryer, Jackson, My.Smith 4), Nebraska-Omaha 35 (Hughes 7). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 13 (Fryer, Jackson 3), Nebraska-Omaha 16 (Ma.Smith 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 26, Nebraska-Omaha 23. A_1,058 (7,500).
