On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas A&M-CC defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-69

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 11:47 pm
< a min read
      

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 27 points and 14 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi extended its win streak to seven games, beating Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Simeon Fryer had 18 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-1). Jalen Jackson added 14 points. De’Lazarus Keys had seven rebounds.

Myles Smith, who was second on the Islanders in scoring with 10 points per game, had only five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Ricky Nelson had 17 points for the Vaqueros (4-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Justin Johnson added 15 points. He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Xavier Johnson had 12 points. RayQuan Taylor had 11 points and 19 rebounds.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

The Islanders improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros this season. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 83-77 last Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary