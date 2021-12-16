Texas A&M-CC goes up against Lamar

Lamar (2-9) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-2)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi look to bounce back from losses. Lamar fell 67-47 at Texas State on Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost 79-71 to Minnesota on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Isaac Mushila has averaged 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while Simeon Fryer has put up 9.5 points. For the Cardinals, Davion Buster has averaged 13.3 points while Lincoln Smith has put up 4.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVION: Buster has connected on 35.7 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 45 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Lamar is 0-7 when it allows at least 67 points and 2-2 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Islanders are 2-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has scored 81.2 points per game this season, ranking the Islanders 29th nationally. The Lamar defense has allowed 72.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 214th).

