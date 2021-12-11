Texas-Arlington 56, Lamar 47

LAMAR (2-8)
Reyes 0-1 0-0 0, Senigaur 3-6 3-3 10, Smith 1-9 0-0 2, Buster 7-22 4-6 21, Roberts 2-8 4-4 8, Catt 0-3 0-0 0, Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, McClure 0-3 0-0 0, Ledet 1-4 0-0 2, Nickerson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-62 11-13 47.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (3-5)
Akobundu-Ehiogu 7-7 0-0 14, Mwamba 4-11 0-0 10, Azore 3-11 9-10 16, Levi 2-6 0-0 5, Castro 1-7 1-2 4, Bischoff 1-3 0-0 3, Rojas 2-6 0-1 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Hoiberg 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 20-54 10-14 56.
Halftime_Texas-Arlington 31-12. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 4-20 (Buster 3-10, Senigaur 1-1, Brooks 0-1, Smith 0-1, McClure 0-2, Roberts 0-2, Ledet 0-3), Texas-Arlington 6-24 (Mwamba 2-7, Bischoff 1-3, Castro 1-4, Levi 1-4, Azore 1-5, Hoiberg 0-1). Rebounds_Lamar 42 (Smith 10), Texas-Arlington 34 (Mwamba 7). Assists_Lamar 5 (Catt 2), Texas-Arlington 18 (Levi 6). Total Fouls_Lamar 16, Texas-Arlington 11. A_1,306 (7,000).
