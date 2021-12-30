Texas-Arlington 89, South Alabama 87, OT

SOUTH ALABAMA (10-4)

Anderson 3-7 1-1 7, Franklin 8-10 5-9 21, Goncalves 4-6 0-0 12, Chandler 5-19 2-2 12, Manning 7-17 10-11 26, Smith 4-7 0-0 9, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kearing 0-0 0-0 0, West 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 18-23 87.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (5-7)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-4 3-4 7, Mwamba 6-10 2-2 16, Azore 11-20 8-9 30, Bischoff 0-2 0-0 0, Levi 2-3 1-5 5, Hoiberg 1-4 0-0 3, Wilson 5-6 4-4 14, Elame 2-3 0-0 5, Young 3-5 0-0 6, Talbot 1-2 0-0 3, Rojas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 18-24 89.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 41-40. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 7-21 (Goncalves 4-6, Manning 2-4, Smith 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Chandler 0-6), Texas-Arlington 5-15 (Mwamba 2-4, Elame 1-1, Talbot 1-2, Hoiberg 1-3, Bischoff 0-2, Azore 0-3). Rebounds_South Alabama 27 (Franklin 15), Texas-Arlington 37 (Azore, Levi, Wilson 7). Assists_South Alabama 16 (Chandler 5), Texas-Arlington 15 (Levi 7). Total Fouls_South Alabama 20, Texas-Arlington 24. A_1,200 (7,000).

