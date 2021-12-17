Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, UTSA 50

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (5-7)

Taylor 3-4 0-1 6, Adewunmi 3-7 1-2 8, R.Nelson 2-5 4-6 8, Simmons 4-11 1-3 12, J.Johnson 2-10 0-0 4, M.Nelson 4-5 5-6 13, Houston 3-6 0-0 6, X.Johnson 4-9 0-0 11, Butler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 11-18 68.

UTSA (6-5)

Bofinger 0-2 0-0 0, Germany 5-14 6-6 16, Czumbel 1-5 0-0 2, Deing 3-18 1-2 7, Sabally 0-2 0-0 0, Alley 6-19 2-2 15, Tucker 3-6 1-1 8, Ford 1-3 0-2 2, McNeill 0-2 0-0 0, Farmer 0-2 0-0 0, Addo-Ankrah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-74 10-13 50.

Halftime_Texas Rio Grande Valley 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 7-17 (X.Johnson 3-6, Simmons 3-6, Adewunmi 1-1, Houston 0-1, R.Nelson 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2), UTSA 2-21 (Tucker 1-3, Alley 1-5, Addo-Ankrah 0-1, Bofinger 0-1, Czumbel 0-1, McNeill 0-1, Sabally 0-1, Deing 0-8). Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 44 (Taylor 9), UTSA 41 (Germany 9). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 12 (J.Johnson 4), UTSA 9 (Czumbel 4). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 16, UTSA 17. A_748 (4,080).

