Texas Southern 70, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60

TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-7)

Hopkins 5-11 0-0 12, Nicholas 3-5 1-2 7, Gresham 8-10 2-2 18, Gilliam 3-6 0-0 6, Jones 6-17 0-0 15, Barnes 2-5 0-0 4, Rasas 3-5 2-5 8. Totals 30-59 5-9 70.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (4-7)

Houston 2-6 0-0 4, Adewunmi 3-6 0-0 9, Butler 3-6 1-2 9, R.Nelson 1-4 1-1 3, J.Johnson 3-9 1-2 7, Taylor 7-8 1-3 16, M.Nelson 4-12 1-2 9, Simmons 1-6 0-0 3, X.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 5-10 60.

Halftime_Texas Southern 32-21. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-20 (Jones 3-12, Hopkins 2-4, Barnes 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Gilliam 0-2), Texas Rio Grande Valley 7-25 (Adewunmi 3-6, Butler 2-4, Simmons 1-2, Taylor 1-2, X.Johnson 0-1, R.Nelson 0-1, J.Johnson 0-4, M.Nelson 0-5). Rebounds_Texas Southern 36 (Gresham 12), Texas Rio Grande Valley 26 (J.Johnson 8). Assists_Texas Southern 17 (Hopkins, Gilliam, Jones 4), Texas Rio Grande Valley 17 (R.Nelson 9). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 15, Texas Rio Grande Valley 12. A_1,189 (2,500).

