Texas State 101, Southwestern (TX) 54

SOUTHWESTERN (TX) (0-2)
Luechtefeld 1-2 0-0 2, Hester 2-5 3-6 8, Jones 1-4 3-3 5, Poerschke 2-9 2-4 6, C.Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Hannah 8-13 2-2 18, Toussaint 0-2 1-2 1, Lacy 1-3 0-0 2, Black 0-1 1-2 1, Crump 0-1 0-0 0, Duetsch 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, S.Smith 1-1 0-0 2, McCormack 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 19-51 12-19 54.
TEXAS STATE (7-2)
Martin 2-5 3-3 7, Small 7-10 6-7 21, Adams 3-4 2-2 8, Asberry 8-13 0-0 20, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, Jenkins 3-4 0-0 8, Lacewell 1-3 1-2 4, Dawson 2-6 0-0 5, Drinnon 0-0 0-0 0, Love 2-4 0-0 4, Coleman 3-3 0-0 7, Guidry 0-1 2-2 2, Whitlock 0-2 0-0 0, Ceaser 6-9 1-1 13. Totals 38-67 15-17 101.
Halftime_Texas State 59-22. 3-Point Goals_Southwestern (TX) 4-17 (McCormack 2-3, Hester 1-3, C.Smith 1-3, Crump 0-1, Hannah 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Jones 0-2, Poerschke 0-3), Texas State 10-21 (Asberry 4-8, Jenkins 2-3, Coleman 1-1, Lacewell 1-2, Small 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Guidry 0-1, Whitlock 0-1). Rebounds_Southwestern (TX) 27 (C.Smith 7), Texas State 36 (Small 7). Assists_Southwestern (TX) 3 (Poerschke 2), Texas State 26 (Harrell 7). Total Fouls_Southwestern (TX) 13, Texas State 14. A_978 (7,200).
